'Civility rules' in schools to fight delinquency and disrespect? Another failure by Quebec's government

Why is no one talking about the real issue behind Quebec’s new “civility rules” in schools, supposedly meant to address rising delinquency and disrespect among students? Let’s break it down.



First, a bit of context. When I was growing up, my mother taught me that when speaking to someone older — or to a stranger — I had to use the formal and polite form of “you” in French: “vous”, not “tu”. I was taught to say Madame and Monsieur as a basic sign of respect.



In Quebec culture, using “tu” with someone you don’t know is considered disrespectful. I experienced this firsthand during the 2021 federal leaders’ debate. I addressed then prime minister Justin Trudeau using “vous” — and he responded to me using “tu”. This shocked many French Quebecers, as it was widely perceived as a sign of blatant disrespect.

Now, the Quebec government believes that by forcing students to use vous, Madame, and Monsieur, they can somehow curb the growing problem of verbal and physical disrespect in classrooms.



Let me be clear: this will change absolutely nothing. And here’s why.

First and foremost, respect starts at home. If parents fail to teach their children basic manners and accountability, no government policy can fix that. Any top-down solution is already starting on the wrong foot.



Second, technology. Today’s children are constantly glued to smart devices, immersed in online content and social interactions that actively erode traditional social norms, authority, and respect.



Then came COVID-19. Children were isolated, stigmatized, and destabilized. They were labelled “super-spreaders,” told they might kill their grandparents, and cut off from normal social interaction. Many experienced deep dehumanization — separated from friends and from the social environments where empathy, boundaries, and respect are learned.



At the same time, Quebec saw a sharp rise in mass immigration. Children arrived from regions where concepts of authority, gender equality, and social norms can differ significantly from Western values. Integration efforts in Canada have failed many of these newcomers, creating real cultural clashes inside classrooms.



Consider this: in Quebec, about 77% of teachers are women. According to 2022 demographic data, in some Montreal-area schools, between 60% and 100% of students come from immigrant backgrounds.



So are we really surprised that disrespect, defiance, and refusals of authority are increasing?



Teachers are afraid to speak openly about this reality. Criticizing failed integration policies, or even raising concerns, can quickly lead to being branded racist, xenophobic, or far right. In some cases, it can even cost educators their jobs.



So the question remains: will these new civility rules make a difference?



No. You cannot legislate respect.



The real problems — parental failure, technological overexposure, pandemic damage, mass immigration and failed integration — must be addressed first. Anything else is purely cosmetic.



Once again, the nanny-state government believes it can solve every systemic problem with surface-level rules, without ever naming, or fixing, the root causes.