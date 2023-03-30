Libs of TikTok creator confronts Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at US Capitol

Libs of TikTok/Twitter

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had a heated exchange at the Capitol on Thursday after Raichik filed an ethics complaint against the congresswoman.

Chaya Raichik, who first visited the Capitol last week with the intent to speak directly with Ocasio-Cortez, returned to file an official complaint with the assistance of conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation. After personally delivering a copy of the complaint, Raichik unexpectedly encountered the congresswoman in a hallway.

Raichik informed Ocasio-Cortez that she had "just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing." AOC replied, "Uh-huh. Oh hi! Yeah no, I actually didn't." Raichik countered by insisting she had "never inspired a bomb threat."

Ocasio-Cortez then accused Raichik of being "super transphobic" and declared she never wanted to share a space with her before walking away.

The Libs of TikTok creator had sought to confront AOC in person after alleging that the New York congresswoman lied about her during a congressional hearing. Ocasio-Cortez had claimed that Raichik's vocal opposition to gender transition procedures for children led to harassment and threats against medical professionals. The congresswoman also accused Raichik of posting a lie that circulated among her followers, which she said incited "real life harassment and ultimately a bomb threat" to Boston Children's Hospital.

When Raichik visited Ocasio-Cortez's office last week to address the matter, a staffer informed her that the congresswoman was not present. Raichik left a post-it note on the door, urging AOC not to "lie about American citizens." In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Raichik said, "I absolutely had no expectations for her to own up to it... I don’t think she would ever face me or ever have a discussion about it. But I as an American citizen — I don’t appreciate being defamed in front of millions of people. So I wanted to confront her, and she cowered."