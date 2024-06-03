Claudia Sheinbaum becomes Mexico's first female president in landslide victory

AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Claudia Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City and member of the Morena party, has made history by becoming Mexico's first female president. With 73% of the ballots counted, Sheinbaum secured a resounding 58.6% of the vote.

Her closest rival, Xóchitl Gálvez, conceded defeat after receiving 28.4% of the vote, while Jorge Álvarez Máynez from the center-left Citizen Movement garnered 10.6%. Gálvez cautioned that her recognition of Sheinbaum's victory comes with a "firm demand for results and solutions to the country's serious problems," the Daily Wire reported.

Morena and its allies are also poised to achieve a two-thirds majority in Congress, granting them the power to make constitutional changes without opposition support. This marks the first time since the early 1990s that a Mexican leader will command such a significant congressional majority, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In an effort to allay concerns about potential autocratic tendencies, Sheinbaum assured voters that her government would "never be an authoritarian or repressive government." However, some experts, such as Carlos Elizondo, a professor of government at the Tecnológico de Monterrey university, expressed apprehension, describing the outcome as "the worst scenario that could have happened."

Political analyst Antonio Ocaranza noted that investors might be wary of the implications of Morena's overwhelming victory, suggesting that outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador aims to complete his agenda while leaving Sheinbaum with a clean slate.

“If I’m an investor, I’m thinking these guys just got a blank check and what’s going to happen,” he said. “López Obrador wants to complete his agenda and take the political cost of those decisions while leaving Sheinbaum a blank slate to begin.”

Sheinbaum, 62, is of Jewish descent, with grandparents who fled Eastern Europe before the Second World War, although she is not religiously observant.