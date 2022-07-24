The Liberals have never bothered to check whether their climate policies help or hurt the economy
A request asking for any documents related to harm or benefit to the Canadian economy due to the Liberals' climate policies showed that there were no documents to be returned.
There are no records analyzing the economic impacts of the Liberals' failed climate policies.
Though they repeat it as if it is gospel, the Liberals never tested their mantra of the "environment and the economy going hand in hand".
Catherine McKenna - “If you actually say it louder, we’ve learned in the House of Commons, if you repeat it, say it louder, if that is your talking point people will totally believe it”— PatrioticDad (@_PatrioticDad) May 26, 2019
Explains a lot doesn’t it... pic.twitter.com/kAXfHYboVf
The lack of records indicate no analysis was ever completed.
Perhaps the Liberals know what normal people know: climate taxes and weather tariffs kill investment, hurt small business and make everything cost more.
