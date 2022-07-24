The Liberals have never bothered to check whether their climate policies help or hurt the economy

A request asking for any documents related to harm or benefit to the Canadian economy due to the Liberals' climate policies showed that there were no documents to be returned.

Remove Ads

There are no records analyzing the economic impacts of the Liberals' failed climate policies.

Though they repeat it as if it is gospel, the Liberals never tested their mantra of the "environment and the economy going hand in hand".



A proactive release of a previously filed access to information filing, asking for any documents related to harm or benefit to the Canadian economy due to the Liberals' climate policies, showed that there were no documents to be returned.

The lack of records indicate no analysis was ever completed.

Perhaps the Liberals know what normal people know: climate taxes and weather tariffs kill investment, hurt small business and make everything cost more.

Canada Climate Change Liberal Party of Canada Catherine McKenna
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.