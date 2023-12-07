Climate scaremongers want new ways to punish us for being alive

Last night on The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss what unfolded in the United Arab Emirates during the annual climate summit. Stirling also talked about her recent battle for free speech and the academic exchange of ideas after two of her papers were censored.

During this week's United Nations climate change conference in the United Arab Emirates, one of the key proposals involved "scaling up accountability."

The phrase is intentionally vague, yet it implies repercussions for countries, businesses, and individuals failing to meet the ostensibly non-binding carbon emissions targets set by the Paris Accord. 

Calling something non-binding and then calling for consequences for those who don't comply meets the accepted definition of mandatory.

So what are they going to do to us? Tax us more? Fine us? Silence us? Cancel us from polite society? All those things are happening already.

Michelle also discussed her recent battle for free speech and the academic exchange of ideas after two of her papers were censored.

