BREAKING: Cocaine Randy seeks re-election, endorses Freeland for prime minister

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault resigned from cabinet last November to contest fraud allegations against him over a former business venture.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 15, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Scandal-riddled MP Randy Boissonnault announced Wednesday afternoon he will seek re-election in Edmonton-Centre. Additionally, he endorsed former finance minister Chrystia Freeland as Justin Trudeau’s successor.

“I am excited to announce today that I will be seeking re-election - and I hope to do so under the leadership of Chrystia Freeland in the 2025 election,” reads a statement posted to social media.

Boissonnault resigned from cabinet last November to contest fraud allegations against him over a former business venture. Other controversies include conflicting Indigenous heritage claims and sharing a mailbox with a woman held in a drug bust.

Michael Barrett, a Conservative MP, previously tabled a motion to find Boissonnault’s former business partner in contempt of Parliament. That motion was under scrutiny until prorogation.

Boissonnault has repeatedly denied any involvement with Global Health Imports (GHI) since his re-election in 2021. He publicly ridiculed and distanced himself from Stephen Anderson, his former business partner, and renounced his shares in the company last summer.

“For more than a decade, I have delivered for Edmontonians and for Albertans,” he claimed. “I will fight for Alberta and Canada in the next election.”

A new Leger poll predicts a two-person race between central banker Mark Carney and Freeland, a top Liberal MP. She trails Carney by six percentage points, at 27% to 21%, respectively. Both are expected to launch their bids for Party leadership in the coming days.

Boissonnault backed Freeland, citing her experience handling trade disputes with the United States and her support for Ukraine. Canada faces 25% tariffs as soon as next Monday should it fail to secure its borders.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, jeopardizing all Parliamentary business until March 24. A new leader will be chosen on March 9.

Freeland, who resigned as finance minister last month, considers Carney a close friend. He is also listed as her son’s godfather.

Petition to Fire Cocaine Randy!

5,825 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Randy Boissonnault, Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and former Employment Minister, has been fired from cabinet — but that’s not enough. He must be removed from the Liberal caucus and resign in shame. Boissonnault co-founded Global Health Imports (GHI), a PPE company implicated in fraud investigations and profiteering during lockdowns, while also falsely claiming Indigenous status to secure preferential contracts. Adding to the scandal, GHI shares an address with an individual involved in cocaine trafficking, earning him the nickname “Cocaine Randy.” Despite lies, corruption, and ethics violations, Justin Trudeau continues to stand by him. Canadians deserve better. Sign the petition to demand Trudeau remove Randy from caucus and call for his resignation.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-15 19:17:55 -0500 Flag
    Let’s keep reminding people of this Randy, not some other Randy, and all his scandals.