BREAKING: Cocaine Randy seeks re-election, endorses Freeland for prime minister

Scandal-riddled MP Randy Boissonnault announced Wednesday afternoon he will seek re-election in Edmonton-Centre. Additionally, he endorsed former finance minister Chrystia Freeland as Justin Trudeau’s successor.

“I am excited to announce today that I will be seeking re-election - and I hope to do so under the leadership of Chrystia Freeland in the 2025 election,” reads a statement posted to social media.

Boissonnault resigned from cabinet last November to contest fraud allegations against him over a former business venture. Other controversies include conflicting Indigenous heritage claims and sharing a mailbox with a woman held in a drug bust.

Liberal MP Randy 'Cocaine' Boissonnault must resign!



Randy Boissonnault has taken Liberal corruption to unprecedented levels — and that’s saying something in Justin Trudeau’s Canada.



Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and former Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault is a liar and… pic.twitter.com/DtCUj5Zx2k — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 21, 2024

Michael Barrett, a Conservative MP, previously tabled a motion to find Boissonnault’s former business partner in contempt of Parliament. That motion was under scrutiny until prorogation.

Boissonnault has repeatedly denied any involvement with Global Health Imports (GHI) since his re-election in 2021. He publicly ridiculed and distanced himself from Stephen Anderson, his former business partner, and renounced his shares in the company last summer.

“For more than a decade, I have delivered for Edmontonians and for Albertans,” he claimed. “I will fight for Alberta and Canada in the next election.”

Poilievre says Trudeau can't just resign so "backroom Liberal insiders" can appoint Mark Carney PM.



Carney wrote an economic update "full of poison pills" to sabotage Freeland and Trudeau in the most "undemocratic political maneuver we've ever witnessed in this country." pic.twitter.com/27OQtUqgrT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

A new Leger poll predicts a two-person race between central banker Mark Carney and Freeland, a top Liberal MP. She trails Carney by six percentage points, at 27% to 21%, respectively. Both are expected to launch their bids for Party leadership in the coming days.

Boissonnault backed Freeland, citing her experience handling trade disputes with the United States and her support for Ukraine. Canada faces 25% tariffs as soon as next Monday should it fail to secure its borders.

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, jeopardizing all Parliamentary business until March 24. A new leader will be chosen on March 9.

Freeland, who resigned as finance minister last month, considers Carney a close friend. He is also listed as her son’s godfather.