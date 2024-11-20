Randy Boissonnault steps down from cabinet amid controversies, embarrassing scandals

Randy Boissonnault, a controversial Liberal MP, is out as Minister of Employment, following several controversies that have plagued his tenure in elected office.

They include conflicting aboriginal heritage claims, sharing a mailbox with a woman held in a drug bust, and ongoing allegations of fraud with his former company, Global Health Imports (GHI), and business partner Stephen Anderson.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a brief statement Wednesday, said Boissonnault “agreed … [to] step away from cabinet effective immediately.”

“Mr. Boissonnault will focus on clearing the allegations made against him,” writes staff with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

WATCH: Three Conservative MPs — Michelle Rempel Garner, Michael Barrett and Rick Perkins — were kicked out of the House of Commons by Speaker Greg Fergus over comments calling Environment Minister Randy Boissonnault a fake Indigenous fraudster. pic.twitter.com/ta0q0JptJx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 19, 2024

Boissonnault, a “non-status adopted Cree,” faced considerable pushback after GHI, the company that he co-founded with Anderson, failed to secure federal contracts under the guise of Indigenous ownership. He was not serving in elected office at the time the 2020 bids were made — the same year the company was founded.

Meanwhile, GHI secured millions of dollars in federal contracts, not specifically allocated for Indigenous enterprises.

Boissonnault was previously named in a series of September 2022 texts involving business associates, including Anderson, who is also subject to several fraud suits, of which the MP is not named. Those allegations against GHI and Anderson are now under investigation by Edmonton police, reported Global News.

Additionally, Anderson registered a numbered company with Francheska Leblond, a woman detained in a 2022 cocaine bust, and whom GHI shares a mailbox with.

At the time, Boissonnault held half the company’s shares, which he renounced this summer. The now-former MP denied ever meeting the woman.

CPC's Michael Barrett asks why Randy Coke-ahontas Boissonault isn't fired from cabinet and Lib House leader Karina Gould responds, "Ya but what about Ukraine?"



What a corrupt joke these Liberals are. pic.twitter.com/PpjEIE02G4 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 19, 2024

Michael Barrett, a Conservative MP, previously tabled a motion to find Anderson in contempt of Parliament for refusing to answer questions across several ethics committee meetings. That motion remains under scrutiny by Parliament, reported CBC News.

Boissonnault has repeatedly denied any involvement with GHI since his re-election in 2021, even publicly ridiculing and distancing himself from Anderson.

Here is the statement about Fraudulent Randy Boissonnault-cahontas that led to @MichelleRempel being booted from HofC today.



She said nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/ojcZZmg948 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 19, 2024

The MP faced calls to resign as late as Tuesday afternoon.

“What kind of message is the government sending by allowing him [Boissonnault] to sit in cabinet?” said Conservative MP Michelle Rempel-Garner during a heavily contested Question Period. “That Liberal minister falsely claimed Indigenous identity, his company received contracts using that stolen identity, apparently while consorting cocaine dealers."

Petition to Fire Cocaine Randy! 61 signatures Goal: 10000 signatures Randy Boissonnault, Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and former Employment Minister, has been fired from cabinet — but that's not enough. He must be removed from the Liberal caucus and resign in shame. Boissonnault co-founded Global Health Imports (GHI), a PPE company implicated in fraud investigations and profiteering during lockdowns, while also falsely claiming Indigenous status to secure preferential contracts. Adding to the scandal, GHI shares an address with an individual involved in cocaine trafficking, earning him the nickname "Cocaine Randy." Despite lies, corruption, and ethics violations, Justin Trudeau continues to stand by him. Canadians deserve better. Sign the petition to demand Trudeau remove Randy from caucus and call for his resignation.

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)