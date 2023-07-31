‘Communism rebranded,’ Elon Musk slams ESG and the woke agenda

During a discussion on an X Space platform late last week with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk aired his views on the issue while exploring the topic of businesses incorporating the increasingly popular "woke" agenda.

AP Photo/Michel Euler
In a recent interview, Elon Musk shared sharp criticism of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles, characterizing them as a fresh spin on old communist ideas.

According to Musk, ESG, with its undertones of “rebranded communism,” is being imposed on corporate America without the informed consent of shareholders. He went on to say, “We don’t basically do some sort of like bizarre, like communism rebranded thing, which is like a lot of what ESG is and to be inflicted upon corporate America without the knowledge of the actual shareholders, which is what’s going on!”

Turning his attention to large-scale companies like BlackRock and Vanguard, Musk contended they were on course to face a massive class action lawsuit. “They’re setting themselves up for the biggest class action lawsuit in the history of class action lawsuits by an order of magnitude!” he warned.

Musk's outspoken critique of ESG isn't new; he's launched verbal attacks on the concept on several occasions in the past, even going so far as to label it “the devil.”

His sentiments were echoed earlier this year when independent journalist Michael Shellenberger unveiled a thread detailing the World Economic Forum's clandestine finances, which reportedly hinge on ESG standards. In response to this revelation, Musk quipped that “the S in ESG stands for Satanic.”

