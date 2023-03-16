Competition Bureau asks the government to expand the agency's mandate

Expanding the mandate of the agency may open it up to abuse.

Competition Bureau asks the government to expand the agency's mandate
Remove Ads

As first reported by Blacklock's Thursday morning, agency staff recommended the Competition Act be rewritten to broaden definitions of deceptive advertising:

“The Act should be revised,” said the Bureau report The Future Of Competition Policy In Canada. Current law “has yet to prescribe a consumer standard for deceptive marketing conduct,” it said.
“The matter has been left to the courts to adjudicate,” said the report. “This has resulted in a lack of consensus.”

Expanding the mandate of the agency may open it up to abuse.

In December 2015, the Competition Bureau was weaponized by the environmentalist Left after the climate realist not-for-profit Friends of Science erected a billboard in Calgary that read, "The sun is the main driver of climate change. Not you. Not C02".

The complaint, filed by Ecojustice on behalf of a handful of environmentalists including Tzeporah Berman, Thomas Duck, David Schindler, and Danny Harvey, alleged the billboard was false and misleading.

The group called for “a thorough, rigorous inquiry of the denier groups and their climate science misrepresentations" and asked the bureau commission to refer their application to the Attorney-General of Canada for "criminal charges against the denier groups."

However, the complaint failed.

The Competition Bureau elected to drop the investigation against Friend of Science in July 2017 and found no big oil backing of Friend of Science, a shoe-string Calgary-based volunteer-run operation of professional engineers and scientists.

Canada Big Government News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Klaus Schwab 'You'll Own Nothing, And You'll Be Happy' t-shirt

Klaus Schwab 'You'll Own Nothing, And You'll Be Happy' t-shirt

Make a statement against Klaus Schwab, the globalists, and The Great Reset by purchasing this t-shirt!

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.