Computer store owner who owned Hunter Biden's laptop is 'vindicated' by Elon Musk's Twitter Files

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer store owner who legally possessed Hunter Biden’s laptop, says that he has been vindicated by Elon Musk’s release of the “Twitter Files.”

As reported by the New York Post, to which he provided the laptop’s hard drive that resulted in the bombshell report on Joe Biden’s son’s dealings with foreign governments, Mac Isaac said he was “grateful” for the “Twitter Files,” which he says “vindicated” him.

“I’m grateful. I don’t know how many people know but I basically was financially ruined by Twitter last year. I tried to save my career because Twitter labeled my actions hacking,” said John Paul Mac Isaac in an interview Sunday on Fox News.

“So obviously watching Elon release this material Friday night was very exciting for me because what I felt like I knew the whole time was true. And I feel vindicated,” he said. Mac Isaac sued Twitter for defamation before Musk bought Twitter.

“If he had bought Twitter during the lawsuit, I think things would have worked out a little bit better for me. But you know, it is what it is. And I’m grateful that the truth is coming out now and that I’m vindicated,” said Mac Isaac.

As reported by Rebel News, Musk released the “Twitter Files” through journalist Matt Taibbi last Friday. The report detailed how executives at the company suppressed the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the presidential election in 2020.

In a thread posted to Twitter by Substack journalist Matt Taibbi, it has been revealed that former Twitter Executive Vijaya Gadde, who headed the company’s Legal, Policy, and Trust department, played a "key role" in the story’s suppression, and that Twitter worked alongside the Biden campaign to censor content on the platform.

“What you’re about to read is the first installment in a series, based upon thousands of internal documents obtained by sources at Twitter,” Taibbi wrote. “The ‘Twitter Files’ tell an incredible story from inside one of the world’s largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out the control of its designer.”