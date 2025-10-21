Concern grows for B.C. ostriches under 'care' of Canadian Food Inspection Agency

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the ongoing saga at Universal Ostrich Farms as concern is growing over the health of the hundreds ostriches under the care of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Since the CFIA assumed control in early 2025, the farm has been under heavy security, with RCMP patrols, hay bale barriers, and restricted access to prevent interference from protesters.

Supporters of the farm and its ostriches have been largely barred from the site, leading to claims that the birds could be suffering without the specialized care they received from the owners.

DISTURBING OSTRICH FARM NEWS:



The farm has released new footage exposing more CFIA incompetence.



Consistent with statements farmer Dave Bilinski previously told Rebel News, the video shows him warning the CFIA that Spirit, an injured hen who later died in the agency’s care,… pic.twitter.com/GJ5JNkpOFH — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 14, 2025

A long-time supporter of the farm named Jim Kerr was arrested last week after allegedly attempting to feed the birds who he says are suffering and hungry. Kerr has been on the farm for extended periods of time since April, livestreaming events in support of the ostriches and farmers.

“I’ve watched the behaviour of these birds. I’ve seen how they operate. I’ve seen, you know, how they feed, and it’s never been like this,” he explained. “You don’t get 20 birds scrambling over a little bit of food like this,” Kerr added.

Katie Pasitney, a farm spokesperson and daughter of one of the farm's co-owners, spoke out after the arrest of Kerr.

“I understand why he did it. And that's the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, pushing good people to do things like that. Because we're all sitting by watching the neglect of the animals and how hungry they are,” she said.

Supporters of the farm and its owners are currently in a stalemate with the CFIA as the Supreme Court of Canada deliberates on whether to grant an appeal hearing for Universal Ostrich Farms or allow the cull to move forward.