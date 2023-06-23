Concerns Rise Over Influx of LGBTQ+ Refugees Amid Changes to Canada's Immigration Policy

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 22,338 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In recent months, Canada has been grappling with a complex immigration issue that has sparked concerns and debates across the country. As changes were made to the Safe Third Country Agreement and a partnership with Rainbow Railroad was announced, questions arise regarding the potential influx of individuals seeking refugee status under the LGBTQ+ community's umbrella.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

The Safe Third Country Agreement, previously limited to official entry points, has now been expanded to include both legal and illegal entry points. This modification aims to address the issue of irregular border crossings, which have been utilized by many individuals seeking asylum in Canada.

Rainbow Railroad, an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ refugees, recently partnered with the Canadian government to facilitate the safe settlement of persecuted individuals in the country. While the initiative aims to provide a haven for those fleeing discrimination, persecution, and violence, concerns have been raised regarding the impact it may have on Canada's immigration landscape.

It’s official: The Pride flag is once again flying on Parliament Hill. Let’s keep building a country where you can be who you are and love whom you love – openly, freely, and proudly. Happy Pride, everyone! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/bshoD4MFZx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 8, 2023

Reports from Toronto have highlighted distressing scenes of individuals, seemingly refugees, sleeping on the streets in front of a downtown homeless shelter. Located at 129 Peter Street, the street in front of the shelter has become a temporary refuge for many migrants, including newcomers who arrived on visitor visas via airplane in recent weeks. Their intention is to apply for refugee status, if not already done, for some citing persecution based on their LGBTQ+ identity.

Originating from African nations such as Uganda, Nigeria, and Kenya are among those present seeking shelter and food services. In Uganda, the 2023 Act criminalizes same-sex relationships, categorizing them as "aggravated homosexuality," punishable by death. This legislation lumps together sexual offenders, rapists, and consensual same-sex relationships, raising concerns about potential abuses of the system by individuals falsely claiming to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The situation raises a crucial question: How will Canada determine the validity of refugee claims under the LGBTQ+ community's umbrella? The distinction between genuine asylum seekers and those seeking to exploit the system becomes increasingly challenging. The potential for sexual offenders and rapists to seek refuge by falsely claiming LGBTQ+ status adds an additional layer of complexity to the situation.

As this issue unfolds, it is essential to carefully consider the implications of granting refugee status and ensure that proper assessments are in place to maintain the integrity of Canada's immigration system. Striking a balance between providing support to those genuinely in need and safeguarding against potential abuses requires comprehensive and thorough evaluation.