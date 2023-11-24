Conor McGregor calls for change in Ireland following Dublin stabbing

AP Photo/John Locher

Following a tragic knife attack in Dublin that left five people injured, including three children, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has spoken out, advocating for change while disapproving of the resulting riots.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday, critically injured a five-year-old girl and sparked violent protests in the Irish capital.

McGregor, known for his outspoken nature, previously criticized the government's response to the stabbing and expressed his distress earlier in the week after Jozef Puska's life sentence. Puska, a 33-year-old Slovak, was convicted for the murder of 23-year-old Irish woman Ashling Murphy.

Blame anyone but themselves. Typical. Worthless you are Michaél. Worthless and spineless! Ryan Casey called you all out last week grieving the love of his life, stolen by pawn scum, and nothing but waffle from you all since. Zero action! Everything from our lax border with gravy… pic.twitter.com/cHrVvjXdtc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

“Ireland, we are at war,” McGregor wrote after Puska’s sentencing, before he shared his reaction to Thursday’s knife attack: “Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

Reacting to the Dublin attack, McGregor tweeted about the danger posed by the assailant and criticized the government for its lack of action in protecting the public. He expressed his concern over the safety and future of Ireland, highlighting several recent violent incidents as examples of the escalating situation.

Isn’t that something. The absolute picture of weak and feeble. The most divisive of all is the weak man. One of the most horrific crimes this nation ever seen has occurred, we do not care anymore what you sad cases have got to say. In a war you are nothing. We are not backing… https://t.co/v7Zi1Rt50O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

On Friday, McGregor clarified his stance on the protests. He emphasized that he does not support the riots, attacks on first responders, or the looting and damaging of shops. While understanding public frustrations, McGregor stressed that the riots did not contribute to resolving the issues at hand.

“I do not condone last night’s riots,” McGregor wrote on X. “I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last night’s scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face.”

I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do… https://t.co/FFx7d0ZROb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

“I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast! I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words,” he added. "The change needed.”

His comments reflect a growing public demand for decisive action in response to the recent surge in violent incidents.