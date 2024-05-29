Conservative host confronts MSNBC's Joy Reid over 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' and hairstyle

A heated exchange took place outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump's hush money trial is underway, as Ben Bergquam, a conservative host on Real America's Voice, confronted MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Bergquam confronted the host on her alleged "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and her hairstyle, which he claimed was "cultural appropriation."

In a video filmed by Bergquam, who hosts the show "Law & Border," he can be seen approaching Reid and asking, "Joy, just wondering. Do you think people with Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it?" Reid, clearly displeased with the question, responded by calling Bergquam an "idiot."

Undeterred, Bergquam attempted to ask a second question, but was cut off by Reid, who escalated her response, saying, "You are a f***ing idiot." Bergquam persisted, asking, "Did you steal Trump's haircut or did he steal yours? Cultural appropriation haircut right there."

As Reid walked away, Bergquam remarked, "She didn't like that too much. Joy Reid everybody. Trump Derangement Syndrome, full swing."

Just got Trump-Deranged, Cultural-Appropriated-Hair, Joy Ann Reid as she was heading into the sham Trump trial in New York City! I don't think she liked the questions!!!



MSNBC



Real America's Voice News — Ben Bergquam - Real America's Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) May 29, 2024

The confrontation took place amidst the ongoing trial brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The prosecution and defense are currently presenting their closing arguments to the jury, and a verdict could be reached in the coming days.

Reid, along with other left-leaning media figures, has been attending the high-profile trial, which has drawn significant attention from supporters and critics of the former president.

Just a day earlier, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro attended a Biden campaign press conference outside the courthouse, where he was met with a hostile crowd of Trump supporters.