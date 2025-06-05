Conservative MP rips into Liberals over state of Canada after decade of governance

On Wednesday's live stream, Lise Merle and Drea Humphrey reacted to a passionate speech in Parliament earlier this week from Conservative MP Matt Strauss in which he slammed the Liberals for going "full communism".

Strauss, who is also a doctor, took aim at the Liberals' "top-down" approach that he says has led to a cost-of-living crisis and a medical system in shambles.

"When farming is socialized, you get bread lines, and people died of starvation while standing in Soviet breadlines," he said. "When health care is socialized, you get lines in the ER, and I promise you, people have died and are dying in waiting rooms in emergency rooms across this country right now."

Conservative MP Matt Strauss speaks on his family's escape from communism and the state of Canada after 10 years of Liberal rule, noting that the government went "full communism" during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/41uYsf6E0H — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 3, 2025

Strauss also criticized the Liberals' heavy-handed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, stating they went "full communism" with their public health orders and edicts. The Conservative MP added that people who spoke out against the government were attacked as purveyors of "misinformation."

"The Liberals claimed unto themselves the power to censor the news, to violate free speech in the name of fighting misinformation, while they themselves promoted misinformation," he said.

"They gave luxurious contracts to their friends in academia to promote their misinformation. They gave hundreds of millions of dollars to mainstream media to promote government narratives," Strauss added.

Drea praised the Conservative MP's remarks in Parliament for shining a light on the federal government encroaching on Canadians' freedoms.

"They've got a real, smart freedom fighter in there...exposing communism in Canada. I mean that was just so powerful," she said.

Strauss was elected as the member of Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler after defeating Liberal incumbent Valerie Bradford in the 2025 federal election.