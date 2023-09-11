Conservatives speak out: Change the 'terrible government' ruining Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

The Conservative Party of Canada's policy convention was held in Quebec from September 7-9. On the first day, a caucus meeting, partially open to the media, was held. In the evening, the opening ceremony took place, featuring several speakers addressing the audience.

Among the speakers were retired Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, retired Maj. Barbara Maisonneuve, who delivered eloquent speeches. Various members of the Conservative Parliament were also in attendance.

LOUD applause here in the conservative convention when Barbara Maisonneuve calls out Trudeau for not speaking with the thousands of Canadians who were part of the FREEDOM CONVOY who drove to Ottawa to protest his policies. pic.twitter.com/vYEPtCYIhy — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 8, 2023

In total, approximately 60 political topics were on the convention's agenda to be discussed and debated. Hundreds of people from all over Canada came to participate in this democratic decision-making process.

The most significant concerns for these individuals were primarily related to Canada's taxation system. With a cost of living crisis, housing affordability issues, and a growing national debt, many expressed their economic concerns.

"The main concern is really the economy, runaway inflation, rental costs, housing accessibility – it's definitely a major issue, along with the current administration's significant spending," mentioned one attendee when asked about the top priority topics for discussion.

Some of the policies on the agenda were highlighted by the mainstream media as hot-button issues with real controversy. One such policy pertained to the Protection of Children's Mental and Physical Health. This means that a Conservative government would protect children by prohibiting life-altering medical or surgical interventions on minors under 18 for gender confusion or dysphoria.

This policy passed with a 69% majority at the convention.

Conservative adopt anti-child mutilation policy!



ADOPTED AT 69%



“Protecting Children's Mental and Physical Health Conservative government will protect children by prohibiting life altering medicinal or surgical interventions on minors under 18 to at gender confusion or… pic.twitter.com/2KrkzTMjuP — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 9, 2023

Regarding this, someone said to me:

"The question of sex reassignment surgery for minor children should be the subject of a national debate. Is it the role of the Conservative Party to take a stance on it? I cannot comment; I'm speaking on my own behalf, but a debate on the issue could certainly be welcome."

This video provides a perspective on the views of attendees who participated in the convention in Quebec.