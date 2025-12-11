Constitutional rights charity warns that Bill C-9 could criminalize religious speech

Canadian constitutional rights defenders warn that removing the religious exemption and broadening the definition of ‘hatred’ could let prosecutors target anyone publicly discussing traditional or controversial religious beliefs.

Tamara Ugolini
  December 11, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The federal government’s Bill C-9 is more of a sweeping expansion of state censorship rather than just a minor legislative tweak. By creating new “hate-motivated” offences, redefining hatred, and criminalizing additional symbols, the bill risks turning public discourse on ethics, morality, and faith into a criminal act.

The most disturbing change is that the government has quietly accepted an amendment from the Bloc Québécois to remove the longstanding religious exemption in section 319 of the Criminal Code. This safeguard has long protected individuals from prosecution for sincerely held religious beliefs, a protection that the Supreme Court deemed essential in the 1990s case R. v. Keegstra.

Without it, orthodox Jews, evangelical Christians, conservative Muslims, Sikhs, and even religious dissenters could face criminal liability simply for publicly discussing their faith.

Canadian constitutional rights defenders at The Democracy Fund (TDF) warn that “removing the religious exemption, while simultaneously broadening the definition of 'hatred,' will empower prosecutors to charge anyone publicly discussing controversial religious beliefs.”

TDF Litigation Director Mark Joseph says, “The threat of such prosecutions will chill religious speech so that even the public discussion of traditional religious beliefs will become legally perilous. Censorship deprives all citizens - religious and non-religious alike - of the ability to hear, discuss, criticize and form their own opinions on important ethical and religious topics."

The Democracy Fund urges lawmakers to reject this amendment, safeguard religious expression, and oppose hate speech laws, which it views as “impractical, superfluous and incoherent.”

Please sign our petition to Protect Religious Freedom!

5,632 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
Mark Carney’s Liberals, backed by the Bloc Québécois, are moving to strip the religious-belief exemption from Canada’s hate-speech laws, redefining core Christian, Jewish, and other faith teachings as “hate.” This isn’t about safety — it is a deliberate political weapon aimed at silencing people of faith while real extremist demonstrations go unchecked. Bill C-9 won’t stop hate; it will criminalize scripture, and it must be rejected.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

