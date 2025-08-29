Contrary to Carney’s claims, Canada’s elbows are in fact down

In a world of shifting trade winds and economic turbulence, Canada finds itself with a growing trade deficit that casts a shadow of doubt over Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ‘tough trade talk’ rhetoric.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that the nation’s goods and services trade deficit ballooned to $19.5 billion in the second quarter, a stark leap from a mere $800 million in the first.

This widening gap, undoubtedly driven by a sharp decline in exports amid U.S. tariffs and trade tensions, is a red flag for Canada’s economic strategy and its ability to navigate an increasingly hostile global trade environment.

The data shows that Canada’s goods trade surplus with the United States — a frequent point of contention for U.S. President Donald Trump — fell sharply, dropping from $31.3 billion in the first quarter to just $10.1 billion in the second. While a significant decline in exports to Canada’s largest trading partner was expected amid ongoing tensions, the scale of the drop is striking.

The current account deficit reached an “unprecedented $21.2 billion,” said Statistics Canada.

It’s a predictable outcome in the midst of what Concordia University economist Moshe Lander bluntly calls a “trade war.”

“We’re exporting substantially less stuff to our major trade partner,” Lander told CTV.

“The fact that the trade deficit is getting bigger is not at all surprising.”

Trade deficits occur when a country imports more than it exports, with the dollar figure — in this case, $19.5 billion — representing the shortfall. Canada, an export-driven economy, sends roughly half a trillion dollars’ worth of goods abroad annually.

Yet, as Lander notes, “we’re importing close to half a trillion dollars’ worth of stuff as well.”

Fewer exports could translate to reduced demand for Canadian manufacturing, threatening jobs and risking higher unemployment. It’s a ripple effect that could hit Canadian workers hard, especially as exports to other countries also dipped, albeit more modestly, from $31.8 billion in the first quarter to $29.6 billion in the second.

Carney has leaned heavily on Canada’s existing free trade agreement with the U.S., touting it as the “best trade deal” among America’s partners. That agreement, however, is up for review next year… and Canada’s leverage appears increasingly shaky.

The proof is in the pudding: the nation’s elbows, contrary to Carney’s campaign promises, are not up in a position of strength but down, weighed by a growing deficit and a lack of global allies.