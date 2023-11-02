Controversial new garbage tax proposed to pay per kilogram of waste
South Australia is considering implementing waste charges based on household waste production.
Under the plan, residents would face additional fees for the waste they dispose of, while enjoying reduced council rates overall, a move aimed at waste reduction.
The proposal has sparked a heated online debate, with concerns rising amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Critics, including disgruntled residents, have voiced their objections, fearing the financial burden and potential neighbourly disputes.
South Australian Liberal leader David Speirs labeled the idea as a "nappy tax," arguing that it unfairly targets larger families, especially those with young children.
Despite the controversy, Premier Peter Malinauskas firmly ruled out changes to the existing kerbside collection system.
Meanwhile, in Sydney's inner west, recent changes to rubbish removal procedures have caused chaos.
Residents have been instructed to segregate food waste into the green bins designated for garden organics, leading to overflowing red garbage bins collected only fortnightly.
The confusion surrounding these changes has resulted in piles of rubbish accumulating on footpaths.
The situation in Sydney has highlighted the challenges associated with waste management reforms, echoing concerns raised in South Australia.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.