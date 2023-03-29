Controversial statement by pro-transgender organization sparks outrage following Nashville shooting

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

The Trans Resistance Network (TRN), a far-left transgender collective, faced significant backlash after releasing a controversial statement regarding Monday's tragic Nashville Christian school shooting, where a transgender person killed six people, including three children.

In the statement, TRN claimed that the shooter felt they had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the lives of others and, as a consequence, themselves. The group added that "Hate has consequences."

"There is nothing we can offer that will comfort the hurt, or ease the sorrow," TRN stated. "We mourn with you." "The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Audrey Hale, who felt [she] had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, [herself]," the group added.

TRN wrote that the group "do not claim to know the individual or have access to their inner thoughts and feelings" but they "do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society."

"Many transgender people deal with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and PTSD from the near-constant drum beat of anti-trans hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions, denial of our existence, and calls for de-transition and forced conversion," TRN claimed.

The organization also demanded that news outlets respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals.

"Hate has consequences," the radical trans group stated.

Radical #trans activist group, the Trans Resistance Network, has released a statement mourning the death of the #Nashville Christian school mass shooter. The statement says there were two tragedies, the murder of the children & school staff, & also that… pic.twitter.com/XkbEeqfb7j — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

After receiving considerable backlash on social media, TRN locked its Twitter account, preventing public access to its statement.

Meanwhile, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake revealed that the 28-year-old shooter was receiving care for an "emotional disorder," and a source close to the family said the individual was also autistic but "high-functioning." The shooter had legally purchased seven guns from five different stores, hiding the weapons in her parents' home.