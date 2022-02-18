Convoy protesters react to police notices issued regarding a coming enforcement

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Monday morning Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act in an attempt to disperse the Convoy for Freedom trucker's protest currently in its third week in the nation's capital city.



The act gives police and authorities extraordinary powers of search, seizure and arrest of those deemed participating in an "unlawful demonstration". Police have threatened to take the children of protesters into the custody of the province, snatch pets, bank accounts have been seized, and vehicles have been towed.



The convoy has been in Ottawa since the end of January demanding an end to covid measures though the protests began as opposition to cross-border vaccine mandates for truckers.



Police arrested the two leaders of the convoy, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on multiple charges of criminal mischief, on Thursday night.



But in advance of the arrests, teams of police took to the streets, handing out notices to the protesters about a coming enforcement.



Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie has been on the scene in Ottawa for the last 3 weeks, and she was with the convoy as they were handed notices Thursday morning to get an immediate reaction from the protesters.



To see all of Alexa's reports, and to support her independent journalism, please visit ConvoyReports.com.