Convoy truckers, supporters show up early to tomorrow's Parliament Hill demonstration
Truckers from across Canada are currently making their way to Ottawa, Ontario to protest the cross-border vaccine mandate that has been put in place for them. With the official demonstration taking place on January 29, many supporters and some truckers have shown up early to the Parliament buildings. The protest has quickly turned into a demand to end all vaccine mandates across Canada.
Truckers and supporters starting to show up in Ottawa for the #ConvoyForFreedom2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/W0Y5w0QN5v— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 28, 2022
We were able to speak with some of the supporters to ask them why it is important for them to be here standing with the truckers. Rebel News has teams coming from Quebec City, Calgary and Toronto to bring you the other side of the story in regards to the trucker's convoy.
More and more trucks showing up outside parliament in Ottawa for the #ConvoyForFreedom2022.https://t.co/8hpC710hZK@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/3JhxIQ3oEh— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 28, 2022
All our convoy coverage can be viewed on ConvoyReports.com . Through that same website you can sign our petition to have the cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers reversed, and if you can please consider donating to help cover our travel costs, so we can continue to bring you honest independent journalism.
