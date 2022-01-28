Convoy truckers, supporters show up early to tomorrow's Parliament Hill demonstration

Rebel News speakers with supporters of the freedom convoy in Ottawa to ask why it's important for them to stand by the truckers.

Truckers from across Canada are currently making their way to Ottawa, Ontario to protest the cross-border vaccine mandate that has been put in place for them. With the official demonstration taking place on January 29, many supporters and some truckers have shown up early to the Parliament buildings. The protest has quickly turned into a demand to end all vaccine mandates across Canada.

We were able to speak with some of the supporters to ask them why it is important for them to be here standing with the truckers. Rebel News has teams coming from Quebec City, Calgary and Toronto to bring you the other side of the story in regards to the trucker's convoy.

All our convoy coverage can be viewed on ConvoyReports.com . Through that same website you can sign our petition to have the cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers reversed, and if you can please consider donating to help cover our travel costs, so we can continue to bring you honest independent journalism.

Ontario Canada Ottawa Convoy Reports
