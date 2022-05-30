WATCH: Cook takes out knifeman at Toronto Jewish school

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Yeshiva World News was first to break this disturbing story which occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The news outlet reported that an Uber Eats delivery driver armed with a knife went to the school and said that he wanted to “kill 30 Jews today.”

The news agency reports that the school’s cook, described as an Israel Defence Forces veteran, approached the man and demanded he leave. The suspect reacted by punching the cook in the face. At that point, the cook tackled the man to the ground and physically restrained him until police arrived.

At time of writing there had been surprisingly sparce local mainstream media coverage of the event. It should be noted that Rebel News visited the school but no one wanted to come on camera for an interview.

However, on Friday afternoon, CP24 reported that a 21-year-old Toronto man, Kyle McLeod, now faces several charges in relation to the incident including assault with a weapon.

According to the Toronto Police Service, McLeod rode his bicycle on school property and was soon confronted by students for trespassing on private property. McLeod left, but later returned to Yeshiva Gedolah, yelling at the students and making anti-Semitic comments.

Soon after, the interaction with the school’s cook occurred. And perhaps this was an intervention that might prevented yet another senseless school tragedy from occurring.