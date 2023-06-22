Corrections Canada demands Twitter remove mean tweets about prisoners

E-transfer (Canada):

In January 2022, the federal agency requested the social media company censor a "bullying" user post about an inmate.

Twitter did not comply.

The information about Corrections Service Canada's quest to take down posts on Twitter was documented in an agency response to an order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Thomas.

Thomas asked the feds to provide details about instances where social media companies were asked to remove posts by the government and the outcome of those requests.

Corrections Service Canada listed three such events, all identical.

The reasons for the takedown requests were:

"Harassment or Bullying. A comment put forward serious, unproven or inaccurate accusations against an individual in CSC custody," because "the comment may impact the safety and security of an inmate in our care."

The attempted censorship came at the hands of the Associate Assistant Commissioner, Communications and Engagement.

The Trudeau govt fought the families of Kristen French & Leslie Mahaffy in court, to prevent them from obtaining Parole Board & Correctional Service 🇨🇦 info to prepare for the parole hearing of Paul Bernardo. The govt sought $19K in costs from the families.

Answers provided = 0 pic.twitter.com/xsIMSVsJnJ — Senator Don Plett (@DonPlett) June 20, 2023

The prisoner who was the victim of the so-called online bullying is not named in the response.