Meet the seven people who showed up to protest CPAC, DeSantis

During my time at CPAC I got to meet many conservatives with many different views on different issues but I also got to meet about seven progressives that came to protest CPAC and what it stands for.



I got to speak with a few of them — while I'm not sure what they said made much sense, I am glad they took the time to talk and express how they felt.



Progressive candidate Joshua Weil, a public school teacher running for Senate in Florida said he wanted less states' rights and says he reluctantly supports vaccine mandates (reminds me of Jagmeet Singh, who reluctantly supported Justin Trudeau's Emergencies Act) but he also said that nobody is infringing on my Second Amendment rights.



There were some nice ladies that said they didn't like DeSantis because he didn't lock down, but also that they couldn't see their family because he didn't lock down, and one lady was against the GOP's proposed bill to limit abortion in the state of Florida.

While another guy was holding up a sign that read:

NO 2ND AMENDMENT IN HEAVEN EVANGELICALS... WHAT R. UR PRIORITIES? Matt 22: 37-39

Matthew 22:37-39 reads (New International Version):

Jesus replied: “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’

