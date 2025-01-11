COUTTS 3 SENTENCED TO JAIL!!!

Two of three protest leaders were sentenced Friday for their role in the 2022 Coutts border blockade.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 11, 2025   |   News

Outside the Lethbridge courthouse, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant reports that two of three protest leaders were sentenced for their role in the 2022 Alberta border blockade.

Marco Van Huigenbos has been sentenced to 120 days in jail with no conditions. Upon the court's conclusion, he will head directly to jail. George Janzen was given a "conditional" 90-day sentence to be served in the community.

The judge pointed to Van Huigenbos' lack of remorse and noted Janzen was on the path to rehabilitation as he handed out the two sentences.

While Van Huigenbos will likely be out on parole in just over a month, it’s a heavy penalty for a first offence. By contrast, Janzen must stay out of trouble if he doesn’t want to serve any jail time.

The third defendant, Alex Van Herk, awaits his sentencing at a future date.

Rebel News interviewed Janzen after sentencing was carried out by the courts last night. Afterwards, he had dinner with his family.

"You got a pretty light sentence," said Levant. "How did you feel about that?" he asked. "I feel great," Janzen said.

"I want to thank God for being merciful, and for the judge [Keith Yamauchi] being merciful towards us," he added. 

The Coutts border blockade was one of many peaceful demonstrations against draconian COVID and lockdown measures during the pandemic.

Latest News

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bernie Moore
    commented 2025-01-11 13:26:39 -0500 Flag
    The sad reality is we all know what so many people did what they turned into during the Covid hoax they were no better than all the people that supported Hitler the people became completely delusional like vigilanties after a person who refused the poison jabs and the people who refused the jab are the people that are right