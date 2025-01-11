COUTTS 3 SENTENCED TO JAIL!!!

Outside the Lethbridge courthouse, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant reports that two of three protest leaders were sentenced for their role in the 2022 Alberta border blockade.

Marco Van Huigenbos has been sentenced to 120 days in jail with no conditions. Upon the court's conclusion, he will head directly to jail. George Janzen was given a "conditional" 90-day sentence to be served in the community.

COUTTS 3 SENTENCED! Ezra Levant reports from Lethbridge courthouse: Two of the three leaders of the peaceful 2022 Alberta border protest against harsh COVID lockdowns were sentenced! Marco Van Huigenbos gets 120 days in jail; George Janzen 90 days conditional. @rebelnews_CA pic.twitter.com/Amr2Rk1FM6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 11, 2025

The judge pointed to Van Huigenbos' lack of remorse and noted Janzen was on the path to rehabilitation as he handed out the two sentences.

While Van Huigenbos will likely be out on parole in just over a month, it’s a heavy penalty for a first offence. By contrast, Janzen must stay out of trouble if he doesn’t want to serve any jail time.

The third defendant, Alex Van Herk, awaits his sentencing at a future date.

EXCLUSIVE: @EzraLevant speaks with George Janzen, who was sentenced to 90 days jail, served in the community, for his role in the 2022 peaceful border blockade protest against draconian covid measures. pic.twitter.com/QCfN3enYIe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 11, 2025

Rebel News interviewed Janzen after sentencing was carried out by the courts last night. Afterwards, he had dinner with his family.

"You got a pretty light sentence," said Levant. "How did you feel about that?" he asked. "I feel great," Janzen said.

"I want to thank God for being merciful, and for the judge [Keith Yamauchi] being merciful towards us," he added.

The Coutts border blockade was one of many peaceful demonstrations against draconian COVID and lockdown measures during the pandemic.