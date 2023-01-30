Coutts blockade anniversary demonstration draws heavy RCMP presence
On January 28, a slow roll convoy returned to Coutts to commemorate the 18-day protests of last year. From January 29 to February 14, 2022, Alberta’s international border — with the United States — was blockaded as part of a national decentralized peaceful movement against COVID health measures and vaccine mandates.
This demonstration saw the lifting of COVID restrictions in Alberta and catalyzed the resignation of former premier Jason Kenney.
After the slow roll, many gathered for a BBQ fundraiser event for four individuals who were charged with conspiracy during the blockade. These four men are all approaching a year in prison over this charge before even being convicted of a crime, as they have been denied bail ever since their arrest.
Many at this event saw this as concerning, highlighting the importance of the presumption of innocence here in Canada.
