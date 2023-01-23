COVID-19 vaccine mandates continue to exacerbate Ontario healthcare staffing crisis

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Nearly 200 healthcare workers gathered over the weekend both in-person and virtually to share their experiences as ousted professionals due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Many have been banished from gainful employment within the healthcare sector for over a year. They chose to uphold bodily autonomy in the face of the coercive “get vaccinated or be fired” tactic instituted initially by the Ontario Government and later individual hospital administrators.

Former emergency room nurse speaks about colleagues who were forced against their will to take the Covid-19 vaccine.



Unvaccinated nurses in Ontario are still unable to work due to vaccine mandates.



Full story from @TamaraUgo to come at https://t.co/bW2pfgj06F pic.twitter.com/xpztIA2nPi — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 21, 2023

The event was being coordinated by the United Healthcare Workers of Ontario (UHWO) and CTV News' health contributor Avis Favaro – a self-proclaimed hypochondriac.

My colleague @lincolnmjay and I are covering a healthcare worker event being led by CTV News. Is the mainstream finally trickling out stories of those harmed by vaccine mandates? The same ones we’ve been covering for ~2 years?



Full report to follow. pic.twitter.com/bJ1dTS970w — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 21, 2023

Emotions were high while attendees were asked various questions by Favaro. It was clear that there was one specific angle being taken by Favaro – that healthy, experienced, hardworking healthcare workers remain exiled from their professions due to unscientific COVID-19 mandates amid increasing staffing crisis.

When they were referred to as rule breakers by Favaro, the crowd laughed.

Crowd laughs at mainstream media journalist who refers to those terminated over vaccine mandates as rule breakers



Full report with @lincolnmjay to follow



We’ve been against medical coercion since the start, https://t.co/Ha0VnO1yRx pic.twitter.com/vETqbhYHkn — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 21, 2023

The roughly three-minute segment produced by CTV News came out Sunday evening at 10 p.m.

Does the urgent need for front line medical workers override policies mandating Covid vaccinations? Most provinces say yes. Ontario hospitals say no. ⁦@CTVNews⁩ https://t.co/D3ylHWBEbx — Avis Favaro (@Avis_Favaro) January 23, 2023

Surprisingly, it was a fair report.

Stay tuned for our longer form, more thorough video report.