Covid comrades: Dan Andrews gives departing WA Premier socialist salute

Monday's unexpected revelation from West Australian Premier Mark McGowan, regarding his imminent resignation, has incited a broad spectrum of reactions from Australia.

The contentious leader, infamous for his harsh approach to pandemic management, declared "exhaustion" as the driving force behind his decision, a consideration that had been looming over him for a substantial period, particularly amidst the tumultuous "COVID-19 years."

Politicians have largely expressed sympathy for the outgoing Premier. Fellow leader Daniel Andrews, Victoria's Premier, applauded McGowan for his unwavering commitment to his principles and ended his praise with a socialist salute.

“Mark McGowan led his state through a 1-in-100 year crisis, and worked hard to deliver every single day. “At National Cabinet I saw Mark stick to his values, and above all, put the people of WA first. “Congratulations comrade. I wish you and Sarah all the best,” he said.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Queensland's Premier, commended McGowan as an unyielding leader.

“Mark McGowan has worked tirelessly as the Premier of Western Australia. He’s been a strong leader for his state, particularly during the pandemic. It has been a pleasure working with Mark. Wishing him all the best in his next chapter,” she wrote in a tweet.

Environment and Water Minister, Tanya Plibersek, likened the departing Premier to a “political rock star”. Meanwhile, NDIS Minister Bill Shorten and Labor's Stephen Jones MP celebrated McGowan's accomplishments and impact on WA.

The mainstream media, too, joined the chorus of well-wishers. Victoria Fielding, a journalist, praised McGowan’s staunch resistance to external pressure to prematurely open WA's borders.

“Mark McGowan is an absolute legend. He withstood monumental political pressure urging him to open WA borders before it was safe, but held out so WA had lowest death rate in Australia. I can imagine he’s exhausted. Sad to see him go but congrats on a job well done Mark,” she wrote.

However, everyone has celebrated McGowan's career, particularly from those critical of his COVID-19 policies.

Libretarian John Ruddick employed the term “nutty” to describe McGowan’s leadership style, while writer Rebekah Barnett expressed relief at his decision to step down.