'COWARDS!': Ezra Levant confronts RCMP after ostrich cull

I just got back from the ostrich farm in B.C. — the scene of the pointless massacre of hundreds of perfectly healthy birds, all because of the stubborn and vengeful federal government. It was heartbreaking.

When I first visited the farm a few weeks ago it was a waiting game, as the farm’s lawyer had asked the Supreme Court of Canada to intervene to save the birds.

Back then, I had a lot of questions for the RCMP and to my pleasant surprise, Staff Sergeant Kris Clark, the RCMP’s senior media relations officer, answered them. I didn’t agree with all of Clark’s answers but at least he put his case to me and our viewers.

As you know, last week the Supreme Court announced it wouldn’t hear the farm’s appeal, so Carney’s bureaucrats at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency began what can only be described as a massacre. In the dead of night, they killed the ostriches with nearly 1,000 gun shots. The RCMP ran cover for them.

So, when I visited with the farm again this weekend, I asked the RCMP if I could speak to Clark again. But he was nowhere to be found — they claimed he had gone back to the RCMP’s B.C. headquarters in Surrey. No problem, I said: I’d be happy to talk with him by phone.

But he refused. Hang on. Why? Isn’t the job of a senior media relations officer to talk to the media?

Carney’s gunmen had just massacred hundreds of birds. It was an international incident — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. himself had offered to take custody of the birds, telling the Canadian government that they had significant medical research value.

Why did the RCMP talk to me at length when nothing was happening, but then go into silent mode right after a brutal killing spree, where the RCMP suppressed the protests?

Why wouldn’t they answer even the most basic questions? Whenever I started to ask police questions, they literally ran away from me. It was sort of embarrassing.

So I walked as close as I could to a senior RCMP officer just sitting in her car (it was behind yellow police tape, and they had told me they’d arrest me if I came any closer.) From a distance, I started to ask her some questions — basic stuff.

To her credit, she said she’d ask the “team leader” to come over and talk to me. But I knew he’d refuse to talk. I mean, if their professional spin doctor was hiding from me, surely an actual beat cop wouldn’t talk to me.

That’s exactly what happened, so I started calling out my questions to the two cops sitting in the car. They went into silent mode, pretending they couldn’t hear me. But I kept asking questions. So they rolled up their window.

You can see Katie Pasitney, the farm owner, in my video. She tells me she has never had a single conversation with Carney’s bureaucrats — they refuse to engage with her, as does the RCMP. What a disgrace.

What would you have done if you were me? Here’s what I did: I asked them my questions anyways. I hollered the questions at them, as loud as I could — so they could hear me through their closed window.

I asked a bunch of questions. Like:

Who killed the ostriches? Was it police? Was it military? Was it Mark Carney’s health bureaucracy?

Government guidelines say animals have to be sedated before being killed. Did that happen?

Was there a veterinarian on the scene, as required by the courts?

Why didn’t the police intervene to stop the health bureaucrats from breaking the animal cruelty sections of the Criminal Code?

I put about a dozen questions to them. And I got precisely no answers. Which is an answer in itself, isn’t it? They don’t believe they have to answer to anyone, other than Mark Carney.

Anyways, take a look at my video. I get pretty angry in it, but most of my hollering was just so the police could hear me. What do you think? Did I lose my cool? Or was my line of questioning appropriate?

Rebel News has been covering this story since the beginning, with excellent coverage led by Drea Humphrey. Over the past few months, no fewer than six Rebel News staff have done tours of duty at the farm.

We’re going to retire our Save The Ostriches campaign. But we’re not done our battle. In fact, we’re going to continue asking the kind of questions I did in this video. We’ve set up a new page called www.AvengeTheOstriches.com.

If you want to keep up with our citizen journalism — and chip in to help cover our costs — please go there.