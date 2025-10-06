Ezra Levant questions RCMP authority at Universal Ostrich Farms

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant recently travelled to Universal Ostrich Farms, where the plight of 400 birds has captured the interest of liberty-minded Canadians.

The flock is facing a cull directive issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which has deemed the birds fit for destruction following an outbreak of avian flu on the farm.

However, that outbreak occurred over 250 days ago — and the remaining birds have been seemingly healthy since. The CFIA, on the other hand, has not tested the flock and is even threatening severe punishments for individuals who may perform their own tests.

The saga appears to be reaching its final stage, as the farmers pursue a last-ditch legal effort to block the cull. Government authorities, meanwhile, have taken over a portion of Universal Ostrich Farms and began preparations for the cull.

During his visit to the remote Edgewood, British Columbia farm, where protesters have been rallying to support the birds, Ezra Levant spoke to B.C. RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

The police have been on site since Sept. 22 and “will remain onsite until CFIA concludes their business,” Clark asserted, noting the authorities are acting upon request of the regulatory agency.

“I feel like it's a turf grab,” a skeptical Ezra told the officer.

With passions running high over the birds' fate, Ezra then asked the sergeant what the RCMP's strategy is for maintaining safety.

“Our goal is to have no conflict, no confrontation, no violence with respect to the protesters here,” he replied. “We're prepared to make arrests, if necessary, to enforce the law, if necessary. However, ultimately, we would rather make no arrests.”

Further issues on the farm have surrounded drones and a no-fly zone that has been established over the area.

“It seems to me like the food inspection agency are trying to do something in the dark and stop people from seeing it,” Ezra said, pressing the officer on the CFIA's decision to disable or block cameras on the property in addition to limiting drone coverage.

The no-fly rule is in place to allow police “to have unfettered airspace,” Staff Sgt. Clark said.

“If the owners of the farm tried to restart the surveillance cameras, would that be something that you would impede?” Ezra then asked.

“The property is secured now; it's under a search warrant,” Clark responded. “You cannot go on without CFIA approval,” he continued, noting that decision lies with the CFIA.

The situation and feeling on the farm is reminiscent of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Ezra said. “There was a festival feeling, a grassroots feeling, a dissident feeling. And I remember, there was a calm before the storm. The police were there, and it was pretty chummy until things changed, and it got sort of brutal. I sure hope that doesn't happen here, I hope it's a happy ending,” he said.

“The CFIA continues to conduct their business,” Staff Sgt. Clark said. “I can't really speak to what may or may not happen. We're here to ensure the public's safe, to keep the peace, and enforce the law if necessary.”