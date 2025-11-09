'They were murdered by cowards': Ostrich farmer remembers her slain flock

Katie Pasitney runs her family's ostrich farm, started by her mother, Karen Espersen, 35 years ago. They hatched and named most birds (some living 20-30 years) only for their lives to be considered forfeit by the federal government.

“It's been in our family for 35 years,” Pasitney told Rebel News. “We hatched most of those babies out there.”

“We knew them, we named them, [and] we loved them,” she continued, adding “they were murdered a couple nights ago [...] by cowards.”

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) avoided direct communication, using the RCMP, disabling cameras, and employing scare tactics. They parked motorhomes in the "hottest part of the zone" (where the most virulent animals were disposed) but moved them when observed.

The CFIA's actions, including a nighttime shooting with searchlights, felt like a theatrical, “shock-and-awe” punishment, according to Pasitney.

“The world watched and they listened to those pops go all through the night,” she continued. “The heavens opened up and it poured rain on these animals.”

“They were probably running for their lives, tripping over each other's bodies, frantically in fear and in panic. And [...] they [the CFIA] brought war to our farm.”

Police stood by as CFIA-starved ostriches, unaware, were herded to slaughter, a heartbreaking act of cruelty. This appears to be punishment for exposing the CFIA's failure to follow protocols, as they arbitrarily changed rules.

Despite a court order mandating a veterinarian's presence, Spirit died and hens were gravely injured during the operation. The veterinarian never communicated with the farm owners, according to Pasitney, whose family had known these animals for decades.

“We had hens that could barely walk with limps,” she said. “There was no communication with what they were doing with those hens.”

Pasitney goes on to say that police complicity pained her deeply.

Police avoided accountability during the recent massacre by refusing access to their spokesperson, claiming he was in Surrey and sending ineffective liaisons instead. The federal agency appears to be evading responsibility for their cruelty.

“There's no coming back from this,” Pasitney said. “Our fields are empty; the vibrant animal life from just a week ago is gone.