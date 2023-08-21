CRA asked accountants if they would spy for Feds

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,831 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

According to records, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) requested accountants to report small businesses that don't pay their taxes.

The report Underground Economy In Today’s Post-Pandemic Environment said that "very few were interested."

The report read:

"Very few were interested in the establishment of a system by which tax intermediaries or business owners and operators would report to the Canada Revenue Agency on those they believed might be participating in the underground economy." "It was felt it was primarily the responsibility of individual businesses to properly report their income and most did not wish to involve themselves in the affairs of other businesses."

According to Blacklock's Reporter, researchers wrote that "a small number reiterated" that they do not see the underground economy as a specific problem and do not want the Agency to devote additional resources to addressing this issue. They also added that some individuals believed that Canadians reporting on one another would be quite unlikely.

The Strategic Counsel's research was funded by the Agency with $122,345 in total. Results came from surveys given to tax preparers, accountants, and small- and medium-sized business owners.

According to the Agency, the underground economy generates more than $61 billion annually, and according to a survey of business owners, the issue with the government is a lack of tax compliance.

"The major criticism or concern regarding the Agency’s current set of measures to address underground economic activity in Canada was the targeting of small businesses over larger corporations," said Underground Economy.

According to Blacklock’s, researchers also wrote that:

"Tax compliance was not necessarily viewed as a moral obligation but rather a requirement under the law which if breached could result in interest or penalties and possibly legal action." "Enterprises and tax intermediaries noted the main motivation for filing accurately and on time was to avoid negative consequences."

The report said that many "participants, enterprises and tax intermediaries alike, commented the Agency’s efforts might be better spent focusing on larger corporations which they felt are more able to take advantage of tax loopholes."

The underground economy also concluded that large corporations in Canada can find ways to significantly reduce their overall tax burden.

"This was viewed as a 'demotivator' for smaller businesses particularly from the perspective of any arguments which purport that small and medium sized enterprises should pay taxes out of a moral or social obligation."