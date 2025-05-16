Cringe: Alberta NDP takes aim at UCP over late-night legislature session

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to a bizarre video from the Alberta NDP which shows a number of MLAs criticizing the United Conservative Party.

As seen in the video posted to social media, the NDP MLAs came together to lob a variety of critiques at the UCP government while a legislative session was ongoing.

"It's atrocious the bills they've ran through tonight — very big consequences for all Albertans," said Jodi Stonehouse, MLA for Edmonton-Rutherford.

"UCP is limiting the debate — they're not even letting the public know what's going on," claimed Christina Gray, MLA for Edmonton-Mill Woods.

The Late Show, live from the Legislature, feat. The UCP's playbook: late-night sessions, limiting debate, and ramming through bills that will only make life harder for Albertans.



Better is possible, but it won't happen under Danielle Smith and the UCP #ableg pic.twitter.com/rJNfLYnFjK — Alberta NDP (@albertaNDP) May 15, 2025

Sheila condemned the MLAs for their complaints about being forced to work late as the UCP government moved forward during a late-night legislative session.

"The NDP were real mad about having to work for their money," she said. "The Alberta legislature sits like the least amount of times of I think all the legislatures in the country."

Sheila went on: "They're just hyperbolic lunatics and it's just embarrassing because they never actually tell you what's happening. They just tell you 'democracy's falling apart' and 'we're all going to have American-style health care.' And I'm like OK, I wish."

The Alberta NDP's video, while aiming to critique the UCP's actions, was seen by many conservatives as being undermined by the MLAs' focus on the inconvenience of late sessions and their vague concerns about democracy and healthcare, reflecting a broader disconnect in their messaging.