CSIS warned the government about Smart Cities in 2021
According to CSIS, 'Smart cities will collect and operate by processing huge volumes of personal and corporate data produced through interactions with, and usage of, smart infrastructure. This data can provide valuable insights for threat actors, including profiles and patterns of life of Canadians.'
The smart cities scheme is part of an international push towards connectivity, which promised to make the delivery of services more efficient.
Canada’s intelligence service warns that technological innovations adopted by municipalities could be exploited by adversaries such as the #Chinesegovernment to harvest sensitive data, target diaspora communities and interfere in elections. https://t.co/OwWeeC8zwA— The Epoch Times Canada (@EpochTimesCan) March 9, 2023
Fifteen-minute-cities are no conspiracy theory. They have been adopted as part of the zoning code in many major cities, including Edmonton.https://t.co/mw8aNvCmAg— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2023
Still, access to information documents obtained by the Canadian Press notes CSIS concerns about vulnerabilities of towns that adopt the so-called internet of things:
In other words, data collected through a bike sharing app could theoretically heighten access to other connected devices, such as a city’s energy grid, water supply, or traffic-light management database.
This sort of exposure will have serious financial, social and health and safety implications in Canada. Imagine a scenario where a co-ordinated cyberattack took down safety locks that prevent catastrophic explosions at a petrochemical facility, while simultaneously controlling traffic lights to inhibit the emergency response.
Smart city devices collect massive amounts of personal data, including biometric data and other information highlighting personal life choices and patterns. Hostile state actors are currently exploring various means of attaining access to future smart city platforms, including through access provided by state-owned or state-linked technology companies.
Though there is no official tally of Canadian Smart Cities, some 225 municipalities expressed interest in the Smart Cities Challenge when it was first launched in 2017.
Censorship/Chinese election interference, CBC's big bonuses, Hacking 'Smart Cities'@EzraLevant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 10, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/pxW9X8Skwdhttps://t.co/UELnOGQLyu
The Federal website dedicated to the program funded through Infrastructure Canada, which grants awards for municipalities that adopt the initiative, does not describe the dangers of foreign actors.
The Trudeau Liberals are credibly accused of benefiting from foreign influence from China. CSIS has flagged 11 ridings as targets of Chinese intervention, including Don Valley East, represented by Han Dong.
JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 9, 2023
We sent out our jumbotron-equipped truck into Liberal MP Han Dong’s riding, requesting that this MP must step down. If you can help fund our expenses, please go to https://t.co/3whLswlA31 and kindly make a donation. pic.twitter.com/h0Tvl21Bfz
A CSIS whistleblower claims top Liberal Party brass, including the Prime Minister, were warned about CCP meddling in Dong's nomination, but those warnings went unheeded.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
