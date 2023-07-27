CTF's Kris Sims: Journalists should not be paid by the government. Full stop.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by the Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Kris Sims to discuss her latest op-ed.

In it, Kris makes the argument that journalists should simply not be paid by the government — and that Canadians actually agree. "It’s time to set out a fundamental truth: having the government sign the paycheques of journalists who are supposed to impartially cover that very same government is a massive conflict of interest," Kris writes.

Kris discussed how her longstanding respect for the craft of journalism leads her to take this subject seriously, and how the numbers don't lie. According to a 2022 survey, 61% of Canadians now believe that journalists are actively trying to mislead them with statements they know to be false or gross exaggerations.

It used to be that journalists would lose sleep over minor mistakes, like getting the name of a source wrong, Kris said. Yet now, a large majority think that the media are actively trying to lie to them. However, the government bailout of the industry is preventing the kind of course correction that's required, preventing change.

This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.