CTF to Cape Breton gun owners: Know your rights

The Carney Liberals are once again wasting taxpayers’ money on a program even their own experts admit won’t reduce crime — and this time, they’ve chosen Cape Breton as the guinea pig.

The federal government has rolled out a “pilot project” to confiscate legally owned firearms, despite warnings from police, academics, and frontline officers that the scheme won’t make Canadians safer.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS!



Ottawa's gun grab won't stop crime — but it will cost taxpayers BILLIONS.



The CTF is offering FREE legal advice to Cape Breton firearms owners targeted by this confiscation pilot project:



EMAIL [email protected]

Taxpayers are already on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars, with the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimating compensation costs could reach $756 million — and some experts warn the final bill could soar into the billions.

“Taxpayers in Cape Breton and across Canada are being asked to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for a program that even the government admits won’t have a meaningful impact on crime,” said Devin Drover, Atlantic Director and General Counsel for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“That money could be better spent on frontline policing, border security, or reducing the tax burden on families who are struggling with the cost of living.”

Even experts outside the gun-rights community agree. Doug King, professor of justice studies at Mount Royal University, flatly noted, “It won’t impact crime rates.”





Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association, to the Justice Committee:



"The gun buyback program would not have any impact on the violence we're seeing in the city.



The violence we're seeing in relation to firearm offences is essentially exclusive to a small… pic.twitter.com/wI5yGyqfjD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 26, 2025

The National Police Federation — representing RCMP officers across the country — has also blasted the scheme, warning it “diverts extremely important personnel, resources, and funding away from addressing the more immediate and growing threat of criminal use of illegal firearms.”

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says law-abiding gun owners in Cape Breton don’t have to roll over for Ottawa’s confiscation experiment.

“Ottawa just extended the amnesty until at least October 2026 and you do not have to hand anything over right now,” explained Drover. “That’s why we’re stepping in to provide free legal advice, so people know their rights and aren’t pressured into handing over their lawfully owned property.”

Cape Breton firearms owners seeking legal help can email [email protected] to connect with the CTF’s lawyers.

The federal government has banned more than 2,500 firearm models since 2020, but instead of targeting smugglers and gangs flooding Canadian streets with illegal weapons, the Liberals are focusing their resources on licensed, vetted gun owners.

“Confiscating guns from licensed, law-abiding Canadians won’t stop criminals from getting their hands on illegal guns,” said Gage Haubrich, CTF Prairie Director. “Taxpayers should not be left footing the bill for a confiscation scheme that won’t make Canadians safer.”