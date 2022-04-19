DAILY | Judge strikes down Biden's mask mandate; Unvaxxed still can't fly in Canada
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A federal judge, appointed during the Trump presidency, has ruled against the Biden administration's federal requirement to wear masks on trains, planes and busses in the country
- Upon hearing the news, joyous passengers aboard flights cheered and took off their masks
- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy had a back-and-forth exchange over the policy
- A Canadian senator appointed by Justin Trudeau wants to lower the voting age
- A think tank says Ontario's government treated places of worship unfairly during the pandemic
- CBC's Vassy Kapelos, the host of Power and Politics, played dumb over censorship and hateful left-wing ideologies during an interview with Roman Baber
- By Rebel News
