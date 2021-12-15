DAILY | Another lockdown looming? Trudeau meets with premiers
Natasha Biase and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau held was has repeatedly been described as an “urgent meeting” with premiers over new restrictions
- Ew, gross! A Tim Horton's employee was caught on video spreading cinnamon bun icing with her finger
- The prime minister is also talking about decriminalizing drug use
- Musician Lena Belle dropped a COVID-themed Christmas track called It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Fascism (A Christmas Carol)
- The Liberal Party looks like it wants to hold Parliament virtually, again
- One old Italian gentleman has absolutely had enough of COVID restrictions
- Taken a COVID test in Newfoundland? Congratulations, your personal data has been stolen
- Peterborough, Ontario has introduced some peculiar new COVID restrictions
- The court case of COVID charges levied against a Stratford, Ontario protest, which saw MPP Randy Hillier and then-MP Derek Sloan charged, has been delayed
- There's been a spate of breathing issues from more soccer players, and Barcelona star Sergio Aguero, 33, has been forced to retire from heart issues
- By Ezra Levant
