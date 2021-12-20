DAILY | Calgary mayor thinks it's 'bonkers' that unvaccinated have freedom
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A paramedic unexpectedly died in Airdrie, Alberta
- First Nations members from Frog Lake, Alberta are concerned after $120 million has gone missing
- Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it's “bonkers” that the unvaccinated have freedoms
- Rebel's own Kian “K2” Simone was kicked out of a mall for being maskless
- Nearly 10,000 health-care workers have been fired across Canada because of vaccine mandates
- New pandemic relief bill will cost far more than expected
- The White House had some hostile words for the unvaccinated
- New Brunswick removed the ability for grocery stores to require proof of vaccination
- Israel is banning travel because of Omicron
