DAILY | CBC reporters are the real victims of the Freedom Convoy
Show Notes
- Alberta and Saskatchewan announced an easing of restrictions
- Joe Rogan is being accused of racism and nobody outside of hardcore leftists seems to care about this obvious smear
- Comedian Ryan Long put out a video encouraging others to fight misinformation by supporting Amazon (and people are taking him seriously)
- Prime Minister Trudeau is using abusive language again — Trudeau has no faults, right?
- Restrictions in the U.K. are dropping
- A Globe and Mail opinion piece said 'freedom' has been 'co-opted by the alt-right'
- CBC reporters are the real victims of the Freedom Convoy
- They've experienced horrible treatment, like this interview
- Kristen Nagle, an outspoken (now-former) nurse had some choice words for CBC journalists
