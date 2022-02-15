DAILY | Day one under Trudeau's federal state of emergency
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Today's marks the first day of a federal state of emergency after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with convoy protests
- Protesters at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing appear to be planning to end the demonstration
- Protesters and police even had a moment of unity
- Hey, something looks a little bit different about Justin Trudeau. Did he grow a new moustache before placing the Canada under war-like circumstances
- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland looked a little anxious as Trudeau announced the new measures
- A Twitter user put together a comparison of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the U.S. in contrast to the Freedom Convoy in Canada
- Popular Canadian vlogger David "Viva Frei" Freiheit said since the Canadian government is now so interested in following money, perhaps they should follow the money from WE Charity straight to the Trudeau families pocket
- “The unvaccinated are not part of our society,” said the Italian prime minister after 500,000 unvaccinated citizens over 50 were suspended from their jobs
