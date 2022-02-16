DAILY | 'Everyone's done with this': Doug Ford's fantastic flip flop
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada becomes the “look how bad it can get” capital of the West
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says everyone is ready to move on from COVID
- Quebec's national assembly rejected Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to use the Emergencies Act
- Could 20 MPs end the Emergencies Act? Maybe... But do any of them want to?
- Towing industry warns the government will see pushback if operators are forced to move trucks
- WEF chairman Klaus Schwab had some lovely words about Justin Trudeau in 2016
- Justin Trudeau's half brother shared some details about family disagreements
- Americans are sharing their support for Canada
- An Ottawa cafe is facing threats after its owner sent money to the Freedom Convoy's GiveSendGo
- A woman in the U.K. is being jailed for antisemitic Facebook posts; another man was previously jailed for burning an effigy
