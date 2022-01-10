DAILY | Liberals forecast mandatory vax, jab or job for truckers & mass psychosis
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau is pushing a vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the Canada/U.S. border
- The Liberals conversion therapy ban is now in place — for the other side of that story, visit BanBillC4.com
- Reuters fact-checked a portion of Joe Rogan's podcast with mRNA creator Robert Malone
- Jon Reyes, a member of Manitoba's legislature, went viral on Twitter and even made TMZ, after he posted about his wife shovelling the driveway
- Protests continue against Quebec's curfew — and Rebel News was on the scene
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic had some success in his battle against Australia's COVID policies
- Calgary is closing its LRT transit to the public to prevent homeless people from sleeping inside stations
- An Alberta Anglican church is bringing in proof-of-vaccination requirements for its congregants
- Budweiser is going to help end racism in hockey
- By Rebel News
