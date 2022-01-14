DAILY | Muslim Sense: Talking radical Islam in 2022 with Raheel and Sohail Raza
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE alongside Raheel and Sohail Raza for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Interview with the AHA Foundation: Muslim Reformer and Writer Raheel Raza Fights for the Soul of Islam
- A 31-year-old British-Pakistani man has been charged with conspiring to murder a Pakistani blogger who lives in the Netherlands in self-exile
- Iran's Supreme Leader posts animated video depicting Donald Trump assassination
- B’nai Brith Canada is demanding that a federal corporation be dissolved after it organized a vigil endorsing terrorist groups and calling for death to the United States
By Rebel News
