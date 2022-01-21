DAILY | Canadian truckers got a great big convoy (against vax mandates)
Dakota Christensen and Katherine Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Ontario released details about the province's (alleged) reopening plan
- Liberals in Ontario want boosters to be mandatory to keep vaccine passports valid
- Twitter is fact checking The Great Reset
- People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier will be at demonstrations in Ontario
- A high-school student delivered an excellent, snarky rebuttal to COVID school closures
- Truckers are forming a convoy to converge on Ottawa
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
