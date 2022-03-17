DAILY | Calgary police chief claims weekly freedom rally is anti-democratic
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canadian generals are pushing back against comments from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly
- Russian state-broadcaster RT is banned from Canada now
- A new Nanos poll found that freedom and free speech are top of mind issues for Canadians
- An Ottawa think tank suggested the government needs to reconsider rebates for electric vehicles
- Newly-elected UCP MLA Brian Jean says Premier Kenney should have invited NDP leader Rachel Notley to the cabinet table during pandemic decision making
