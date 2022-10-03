DAILY | UN owns The Science on climate; Prairies reject gun ban; Alex Jones' Poilievre endorsement
Syd Fizzard and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- It's election day in Quebec, get out and vote!
- A shockingly high number — 25% — of farmers considered suicide in the last year
- A far-left trans livestreamer says the teacher with giant prosthetic breasts is actually a biological woman with a medical condition
- An Ontario court says that Canadians had a duty to swear off hedonistic activity during the pandemic
- Criminals sent to federal prisons can choose where they go based on their own defined gender
- Two more provinces are joining Alberta in directing local RCMP detachments to not enforce Trudeau's gun grab
- Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen says Alex Jones' quasi-endorsement of Pierre Poilievre is a sign that Poilievre is a part of the alt-right
- Trudeau is backing the media... just, of course, only the bought-and-paid-for media
- The UN claims to own the science on climate change
- President Biden thanked an unvaccinated rescue swimmer, days before the man is set to be relieved of his job for declining the COVID vaccine
- Transport Minister Omar Alghabra had a cringeworthy exchange with Rebel reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume
- The Democracy Fund announced its plan to appeal a decision in the fight for medical freedom at Western University
- Polls showing mandates were unpopular and divisive are what led to the Trudeau government's reversal of course
- There's been a spike in deaths among newborns in Scotland
- Obesity should be considered a brain disorder
- WEF wants you to have a personal carbon tracker
By Rebel News
