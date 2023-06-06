DAILY Roundup | Johnston testifies to Commons, Musk/free speech in Canada, Ottawa trustee hates Xmas

  • By Rebel News
  • June 06, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Johnston testifies to Commons, Musk/free speech in Canada, Ottawa trustee hates Xmas
Remove Ads

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Justin Trudeau's special rapporteur David Johnston testifying before a committee in the House of Commons following a vote where Parliamentarians called on him to resign.

Plus, Elon Musk is weighing in on free speech in Canada, calling for a new government that will protect and uphold this tradition.

And finally, with masking and COVID-19 largely behind us, woke Ottawa school board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth is taking aim at a new target: Christmas.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Canada Livestream News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.