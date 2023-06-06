DAILY Roundup | Johnston testifies to Commons, Musk/free speech in Canada, Ottawa trustee hates Xmas
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Justin Trudeau's special rapporteur David Johnston testifying before a committee in the House of Commons following a vote where Parliamentarians called on him to resign.
Plus, Elon Musk is weighing in on free speech in Canada, calling for a new government that will protect and uphold this tradition.
And finally, with masking and COVID-19 largely behind us, woke Ottawa school board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth is taking aim at a new target: Christmas.
