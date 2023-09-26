Dan Andrews breaks his last promise to Victorians

Premier Dan Andrews has broken his last promise to the people of Victoria today when he announced his resignation as the state's leader.

After after securing Labor an historic election victory last year, the controversial premier pledged to serve out a full four-year term, addressing speculation he would retire half-way through the term to provide the party with further renewal.

Andrews, who became the longest-serving Labor Premier in the state's history, has now broken his promise with today's announcement.

In November 2022, Andrews declared:

"I'm here to get things done. I'm thrilled to do it for another four years," while thanking Victorian voters for re-electing Labor to lead the state. However, in a surprising turn of events, he called a snap press conference to announce his resignation, with the move taking effect from 5pm the following day, with his wife Cath by his side.

Explaining his decision, Andrews stated:

"I have always known that the moment that happens, it is time to give this privilege, this amazing responsibility, to someone else."

He admitted that thoughts about life after politics had started to occupy his mind, prompting his decision to step down.

Andrews, who served as Premier for nine years and leader of the Labor party for 13 years, expressed his desire to spend more time with his family, play golf, and catch up on his reading.

He emphasised the toll the role of premier had taken on him and his family, saying:

"The only way I know how to do this job is to have it consume me, to have it define me."

Regarding his successor, Andrews did not reveal any names but emphasised 'the importance of leaving when people still want you to stay'.

Factions within the party are now reportedly discussing whether to run a candidate against the favorite successor, Jacinta Allen, with the caucus set to decide in an upcoming meeting.